Seven youths aged between 17-21 years were arrested following a demonstration against Covid-19 measures in Limassol.

Hundreds of people gathered in the early evening to protest against recent government measures and alleged corruption.

South Cyprus has seen a massive spike in coronavirus cases. Yesterday, it was reported that 113 people had tested positive for the virus.

Meanwhile, at the protest, police arrested seven people overnight after a group of people attacked police officers and set a car and rubbish bins on fire during the demonstration at the seafront which had turned violent.

Four policemen and a firefighter were injured after around 100 people wearing hoodies split from the group of demonstrators and began throwing stones and flares at the police and setting fire to refuse bins. A police car was burnt after being struck by a Molotov cocktail. Three other police cars and four private vehicles were also damaged.

Police continued to search for other perpetrators. The protest ended peacefully, despite the violence of some who attended.

Cyprus Mail