A young man was seriously injured when he fell 17.5 metres from an apartment block in Famagusta, in the early hours of this morning.

Kibris Postasi reports that around 3.30 this morning, 24-year-old Giyas Arragib was attempting to climb down the outside of the building from the fifth floor while clinging onto sheets tied together. He lost his grip and fell onto concrete, seriously injuring himself.

He was taken to Nicosia State Hospital where he remains in intensive care.

Police are investigating the incident.

