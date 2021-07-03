Kyrenia Municipality Youth Platform will carry out a clean up operation at the Boğaz Picnic Area on Monday, July 5, at 17.00, BRT reported.

Members of the Youth Platform range from between 15-21 years of age.

The event, organised by the platform, aims to collect data by sorting and categorising the garbage, some of which will be sent for recycling.

In order to increase public sensitivity towards environmental issues, young people will point out that everyone is responsible for environmental pollution in the country, and will call on people not to cause environmental pollution and for sustainable zero waste projects to be implemented as soon as possible.

Everyone who cares about the environment and all young people who want to support their future, are invited to participate in the event.

Anyone wishing to join the clean up event can take the bus that will depart from Baldöken Parking Lot in Kyrenia at 16.30.

Additionally, the Youth Platform, which also decided to collect second-hand books for participation in all events, called on the participants to bring a book they read with them when they came to the event. The books to be collected will be donated to people and institutions in need at the end of the summer.

Everyone participating in the event is asked to follow the mask and distance rules, and bring gloves and water with them.

BRTK