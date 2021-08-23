A 20-year-old woman has died after falling from her 7th floor apartment in Famagusta early this morning. She has been named as Sophie Elizabeth Kohl, Yeniduzen reported.

The police said that there were no witnesses and their investigation into the incident is ongoing.

A police bulletin reads as follows: “On 23.08.2021, at around 07:00 in Famagusta, resident Sophie Elizabeth Kohl (20) lost her life after falling undetected from the 7th floor of the apartment where she was staying. The investigation continues”.

Yeniduzen