A 24-year-old woman died in a road traffic accident on the Nicosia-Famagusta main road at around 11pm on Sunday

Fatma Kaşıkcı, who lived in Famagusta, lost her life when her car struck a concrete electricity transformer near the Hocaoğlu Petrol station.

Her passenger, Cuma Yildirim (23), who was injured in the accident, was taken to Dr Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital in Nicosia.

Police are continuing with their investigations into the accident.

BRT