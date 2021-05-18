Doctors are pointing to the fact the cases of Covid-19 are most often seen in Nicosia and in particular, that young people are being infected. They are, in the majority, foreign students living in the country, Yeniduzen reports.

Referring to the most recent cases of the coronavirus, Pandemic Hospital Chief Physician Erol Uçaner said that with the arrival of summer, case numbers have started to decrease. He noted however, that transmission has increased significantly among young people between the ages of 16-35.

Uçaner noted that foreign university students living in the country are predominant, while the majority of local cases are “within or between families“.

He emphasised once again, that outdoor socialisation is preferable and observing rules such as wearing masks and maintaining social distance are vital. Uçaner also emphasised the importance of having regular PCR tests.

Some physicians working in the pandemic hospital stated that the cases are increasing especially in the Nicosia region and that young people who are active in both social and business life should pay more attention to social distancing and mask rules. They added that the young population is unvaccinated, warning that “even if these people survive the disease easily, they should be cautious for people in the ‘at risk’ group“.

