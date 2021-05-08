LGC News logo

Young Man Killed In Road Accident

North Cyprus News - Road Accident - HaspolatA 22-year-old newspaper delivery man was killed when his van struck a parked lorry.

According to the Police Press Officer, Eren Mustafa İnancı, a resident of Ağırdağ, was driving between the Haspolat – CIU roundabout in the early hours of this morning. BRTK reports.

When his van reached an incline in the road, he lost control of his vehicle and slammed into a truck, which was parked on the roadside.

It is reported that he died at the scene of the accident.

Police are continuing their investigations into the accident.

BRTK

