A 24-year-old young man fell to his death while trying to access his sixth-floor apartment through a window, Yeniduzen reported.

Khalil Musa Khalil Afaneh found himself locked out of his flat in Famagusta and tried to gain access through a window in the stairwell.

The police press officer said that he lost had his balance and fallen around 21 metres onto concrete and died.

Yeniduzen