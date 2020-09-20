A 26-year-old Jordanian man died after swimming off Alagadi public beach on Saturday afternoon.

He was taken to Kyrenia State Hospital, but despite all efforts, he could not be saved. Police are continuing their investigations into the incident.

Alagadi Beach has claimed several lives. In May and June this year, three young people drowned in two separate incidents when swimming in rough seas. It was reported that there has been a shortage of lifeguards, many of whom come from Turkey, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Referring to the deaths of two young people early this summer, Turtle expert Dr Robin Snape commented: “During my years on Alagadi, we have never experienced any problems with our student volunteers. However, many people are not aware that there are very strong and dangerous rip currents during windy weather, which I have experienced while windsurfing.

“You simply can’t swim against them to shore but you can swim parallel to them and they can just take you out to sea.”

The local municipality is obliged by law to provide lifeguards for public beaches and hotels are obliged to ensure there is a lifeguard on privately owned beaches.

Yeniduzen, Cyprus Today