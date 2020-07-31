Latest Headlines

Young Man Dies in Road Traffic Accident

North Cyprus News - AccidentA 24-year-old man from Nicosia, died in a traffic accident in the early hours of the morning on the Nicosia-Dikmen Highway. Two passengers were injured in the accident.

According to the police report, the accident occurred at around 12.30 am when a car driven by Ahmet Yıldırım (24) at speed and without due care towards Dikmen, struck the curb.

Mustafa Coşkun Kuruçeşme (23) and Mert Haluk Derin (14) also from Nicosia, were passengers in the same vehicle and were seriously injured in the accident. They were taken to Dr Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital in Nicosia.

It was reported that Ahmet Yıldırım’s life could not be saved despite all medical interventions and he died at 1.20am. 

The police launched an investigation into the accident.

