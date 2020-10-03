A young man died as a result of a traffic accident on the Güzelyurt-Lefke highway on Friday.

A statement made by the Police Press Officer said that the accident occurred in Cengizköy yesterday evening, when 20-year-old Mehmet Cilasun, who was driving towards Lefke, overtook vehicles at speed without due care. The driver, when he saw a vehicle approaching from the opposite direction, veered off the road.

His car overturned and the young man was seriously injured. Mr Cilasun was taken to Dr Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital in Nicosia but died from his injuries.

