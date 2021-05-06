A fourteen-year-old boy was trapped between the roadside barrier and the horsebox he had been travelling in after it stopped on the Iskele-Ercan main road.

Evans Monk Appleton, who was a passenger in the horsebox, had left the vehicle to pick up pieces of the rear wheel tyre. After the horsebox came to a halt, it was accidentally rammed by a pickup truck.

The driver of the horsebox, Niyazi Boransel and another passenger Jordan Kelly (31) were also injured in the accident. All three were taken to Famagusta State Hospital for treatment.

The police investigation into the incident is ongoing.

