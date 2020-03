Young businessman Orkun Altınbaş has donated provided 500 food parcels to North Nicosia Municipality, to be delivered to the sick, elderly and needy people who cannot leave their homes during the coronavirus pandemic.

Orkun Altınbaş said: “Everybody should have a sense of solidarity and unity in the difficult days we are in, and I will be ready to give all kinds of support both personally and on behalf the Altınbaş group so that these difficult days can be overcome”.

Yeni Duzen