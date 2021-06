A 12-year-old boy was taken to Famagusta State Hospital after he fell down a 12 metre deep well, Kibris Postasi reported.

The young lad named Süleyman Güler who minding grazing sheep near Ziyamet village on Saturday evening, fell down a well shaft whose mouth was covered by grass.

He was rescued by firefighters and taken to hospital. It was reported that his condition was good.

