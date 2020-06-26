Latest Headlines

Yeşilırmak Border Crossing Opened Today

12 seconds ago
0 Less than a minute
North Cyprus News - Yesilirmak check point
Yeşilırmak (Limnidi) Border Checkpoint

The Yeşilırmak (Limnidi) border crossing point reopened today after three months of closure.

According to a report by Cyprus Mail, the Limnidi checkpoint was opened at 9:30 this morning. As may be recalled, the two Cypriot community leaders had spoken on the phone about opening the Yeşilırmak crossing point, which was opened unilaterally. During his conversation with Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades, President Mustafa Akıncı stated that the Yeşilırmak crossing point will be opened by the end of the week, and the Lokmacı crossing point was brought to the agenda.

A PCR test taken in the last 72 hours with a negative result before crossing, is required.

The United Nations announced that they are pleased with the opening of the Yeşilırmak crossing point. UN Spokesperson Aleem Siddique said in a written statement that the UN Secretary General’s Special Representative in Cyprus, Elizabeth Spehar, was pleased to open the Yesilirmak Gate after the meeting with the leaders to coordinate the opening of the crossing. The statement stressed that the UN Peace Force is ready to assist both parties in opening the remaining border crossing points.

Yeniduzen

Related Articles

Photo of Turkey’s Visitor Status Now Category B

Turkey’s Visitor Status Now Category B

3 hours ago
Photo of Medics Call For Revision of July 1 Border Opening

Medics Call For Revision of July 1 Border Opening

1 day ago
Photo of Wear Masks After Country Opens on 1 July: Erhurman

Wear Masks After Country Opens on 1 July: Erhurman

1 day ago
Photo of PCR Test For Covid-19 Costs 300TL

PCR Test For Covid-19 Costs 300TL

2 days ago
Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker