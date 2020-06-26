The Yeşilırmak (Limnidi) border crossing point reopened today after three months of closure.

According to a report by Cyprus Mail, the Limnidi checkpoint was opened at 9:30 this morning. As may be recalled, the two Cypriot community leaders had spoken on the phone about opening the Yeşilırmak crossing point, which was opened unilaterally. During his conversation with Greek Cypriot leader Nicos Anastasiades, President Mustafa Akıncı stated that the Yeşilırmak crossing point will be opened by the end of the week, and the Lokmacı crossing point was brought to the agenda.

A PCR test taken in the last 72 hours with a negative result before crossing, is required.

The United Nations announced that they are pleased with the opening of the Yeşilırmak crossing point. UN Spokesperson Aleem Siddique said in a written statement that the UN Secretary General’s Special Representative in Cyprus, Elizabeth Spehar, was pleased to open the Yesilirmak Gate after the meeting with the leaders to coordinate the opening of the crossing. The statement stressed that the UN Peace Force is ready to assist both parties in opening the remaining border crossing points.

Yeniduzen