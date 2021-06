A yellow alert has been issued by the Greek Cypriot Met Office from noon today.

Hailstorms inland and in the mountain regions will begin at lunchtime today in the south and 3.5 cm of rainfall is expected, Yeniduzen reported  Cyprus Mail as saying.

Meanwhile, Kibris Postasi reported that the North Cyprus Met Office had recorded 3cm of rainfall in Dipkarpaz on Sunday and into the evening.

