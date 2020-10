Chairman of the YDP Erhan Arıklı, who met with presidential candidate Ersin Tatar(UBP) stated that the YDP Central Executive Board (MYK) had had a long discussion last night.

He emphasised that the party is against any candidate who supports a federal solution to the Cyprus problem.

Reiterating that they will support Ersin Tatar again, Arıklı said “Our world view is the same….we will walk together with Turkey”.

Kibris