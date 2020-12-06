According to official date, there have been over 520,000 of Covid-19 in Turkey since it was first discovered on March 11.

The fact that the number of people who tested positive but showed no symptoms was not declared. This has led health organisations to say that “the real figures contradict the rosy picture being painted.”

Speaking on behalf of the WHO office in Turkey, Dr. Irshad Ali Shaikh said that case numbers are rising to worrying levels and that the health care system could soon be at the point of “collapse”.

He also reminded that Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said “We do not share with the WHO what we do not share with our people first“. Dr Shaikh emphasised that all over the world, those who show no symptoms “quietly cause the spread of the virus“.

Shaikh stressed that “further testing has led to the emergence of not only positive cases, but also those at high risk of spreading the virus.“

“Turkey is mobilizing with curfews like other countries,” said Shaikh. Shopping malls cannot not be entered without showing an HES code [Covid-19 free] in Turkey.

“From this point of view, the measures are being implemented more strongly. We hope that the spread of the virus will be significantly prevented and the number of cases will decrease“, Shaikh said.

