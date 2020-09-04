Ten swimmers left Kyrenia Port and headed for Taşucu Port in Mersin to mark September 1 World Peace Day. The participants reached Taşucu Port around 38 hours later.

The swimmers handed the Turkish flag to the Silifke District Governor Namık Kemal Nazlı.

Governor Nazlı stated that the event contributed to the idea of world peace and emphasised that the message given was very significant.

One of the marathon swimmers, Temel Yahşi, (60), stated that they want to create a path of peace over that distance.

Saying that it had been a good event, Yahşi said, “We want to introduce this place. We think and care that this route is important for tourism. We have successfully completed it and we are happy.”

Swimmer Deniz Karadelen emphasised that they were struggling on a difficult route and said that the sea had been choppy overnight. The coastguard captain had asked them to take a break, however, the swimmers decided to press on, he said.

