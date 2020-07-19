Turkish Cypriots who work in the south are demanding PCR tests to be carried out at the border crossing points.

As workers only have the time to get their tests done at the weekend, Dr. Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital in Nicosia is facing overcrowding.

Those waiting for their tests faced long waiting times in stuffy and overcrowded conditions. No social distancing was observed.

It was reported on Saturday, that there was only one health worker available to perform the tests. This number was increased to three after complaints were made.

