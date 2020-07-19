Latest Headlines

Workers Waiting For PCR Tests Face Long Queues

14 mins ago
20 Less than a minute
North Cyprus News - Workers Queue for PCR Tests at Nicosia State Hospital
Queues for PCR Tests at Nicosia State Hospital

Turkish Cypriots who work in the south are demanding PCR tests to be carried out at the border crossing points.

As workers only have the time to get their tests done at the weekend, Dr. Burhan Nalbantoğlu State Hospital in Nicosia is facing overcrowding.

Those waiting for their tests faced long waiting times in stuffy and overcrowded conditions. No social distancing was observed. 

It was reported on Saturday, that there was only one health worker available to perform the tests. This number was increased to three after complaints were made.

Kibris Postasi

Related Articles

Photo of Kyrenia Council Cleans up Boğaz Picnic Area

Kyrenia Council Cleans up Boğaz Picnic Area

4 seconds ago
Photo of Careless Behaviour Causes Forest Fires

Careless Behaviour Causes Forest Fires

30 mins ago
Photo of Improvements to Ercan Runway Continue

Improvements to Ercan Runway Continue

1 hour ago
Photo of No New Cases of Covid-19 in Last 24 Hours

No New Cases of Covid-19 in Last 24 Hours

1 day ago
Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker