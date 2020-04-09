Latest Headlines

Workers to be Permitted to Draw Cash From Welfare Fund

Labour Minister – Faiz Sucuoglu

The Minister of Labour and Social Security Faiz Sucuoğlu has said that employees whose workplaces were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic will be able, from May 1, to withdraw from their savings in the welfare fund the amount of two thousand Turkish Lira (TL) per month.

Speaking to Haber Kibris TV, Sucuoğlu said employees would be able to withdraw a total of three-quarters of their deposits, but not more than 10,000 TL. He clarified that there will be no conditions for the return of the money withdrawn from the welfare fund.

He also noted that work is continuing to provide 1,500 TL in financial support for workers who have closed their workplaces In order to provide this assistance, workers must be registered with social security and have paid into both in the social security fund and in the welfare fund. He clarified that the applications will be submitted by their employers.

Sucuoğlu also said that 6,000 third-country nationals (excluding Turkey) have been recorded as living in North Cyprus with work permits. He said that these foreign workers would be given “pocket money”, as he described it, less than 1,500 TL.

Yeniduzen

