Turkish Cypriots who have been banned from crossing to the south to work because of the Covid-19 spike have resumed their protest. At 6am today, they gathered at the Metehan roundabout to march to the Prime Ministry.

If they received no response from the Prime Ministry, they would march on to the Ministry of Health, they said.

Interviewed by ‘Yeniduzen’ the mostly male protestors, many of whom are in the construction industry, said that if they could not work, they would not get paid.

Apparently no one from the Prime Ministry or the Health Department had responded to their demonstration yesterday.

One worker said during the first lock-down in March, many workers were obliged to remain in the south, either sleeping in their cars or living in containers because they could not afford to remain in quarantine for two weeks. No support has been offered to them this time and the announcement that the border was closed to them had come without warning.

While acknowledging that the coronavirus outbreak was a world-wide problem, they still had to provide their families with food and they needed state support to do this.

