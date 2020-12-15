Employees working in southern Cyprus took action in front of the Metehan Border crossing, the Prime Ministry and the Ministry of Health because they were not permitted to cross the border to go to work.

The Committee on Infectious Diseases announced yesterday more restrictive measures against the spread of Covid-19. These include banning crossing to the south for any reason until 25 December.

Around 100 protestors continued their action by going to the Prime Ministry traffic lights and stopping the traffic.

The workers said that their only concern is bread, that their reactions are moderate and they have been forced to make a stand.

Nicosia Police Director Hüseyin Kadir Çete, who arrived at the scene, said to the protesters, “Please do not cause chaos, you have made your voice heard, complete your action democratically, this is not only our health problem, but the world’s. Following which, the activists cleared the road and the traffic flow resumed.

The action continues on empty land adjacent to the Prime Ministry traffic lights.

In the first lockdown in March, workers who normally crossed to the south to work, protested because they could not access their places of work and were not receiving pay or financial support from either side.

