Workers Laid Off Apply For Unemployment Benefit

1 hour ago
North Cyprus News - Faiz Sucuoglu - Labour Minister
Labour Minister – Faiz Sucuoglu

The Minister of Labour and Social Security Faiz Sucuoğlu has said that 21,000 applications were submitted electronically for the unemployment allowance of 1,500 TL granted under the new regulation for support for the domestic labour force, which was implemented this week.

Speaking on a television broadcast, Sucuoğlu said that due to the large number of applications, the online system collapsed, but later the problem been fixed and applications continued at a slower pace.

The labour minister said that applications by 880 employers that were submitted electronically yesterday were approved and applications will be accepted for the next 21 days.

The first payments will be made on Friday and will continue every 3-4 days, he said.

Afrika

