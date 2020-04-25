Latest Headlines

Workers Arrive to Continue Mesaoria Irrigation Project

Mesaoria Plain

Fourteen technicians and engineers have been permitted to enter the TRNC from Turkey to continue the work of operating a tunnel boring machine for the ‘Güzelyurt and Mesaoria Plain Irrigation Transmission Project’. This will convey water piped under the sea from Turkey to the Geçitköy reservoir in North Cyprus.

Continuation of contructing the underground conduit is a matter of some urgency in order to irrigate farmland.

The Council of Ministers has given special permission for this team to come to North Cyprus. They will be required to remain in quarantine for 14 days as ruled by the Ministry of Health.

This rule applies to anyone entering the country at this time in order to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

