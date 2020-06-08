Work on the reopening of Maras/Varosha will resume in earnest, when the Covid-19 pandemic abates, Prime Minister Ersin Tatar announced on Saturday.

In a statement, Tatar said that there has been a hiatus on the reopening of the abandoned town in the northern part of the divided island of Cyprus because of the pandemic. Currently, only Turkish military personnel, stationed in North Cyprus, are permitted to enter the closed-off town.

The prime minister said that mutual regard and respect were the basis of relations between the TRNC and Turkey and taking joint action is vital for the country.

“It is of course possible for the TRNC to progress in the Eastern Mediterranean like Singapore and become a centre of attraction,” said Tatar, referring to Turkey’s Vice- President Fuat Oktay’s comments Friday on Maras and Cyprus.

Tatar noted that the TRNC will establish a commission of experts and bureaucrats at the prime ministry to support the process as the TRNC’s foreign ministry’s works proceed at the same time.

AA News Agency