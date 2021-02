Work on erecting concrete barriers on the Kyrenia – Nicosia mountain road will mean the section between the Hilarion Junction and the Boğazköy Junction will be closed to traffic on the Kyrenia to Nicosia side today.

An alternative route will be provided via the Old Boğazköy road from the Hilarion junction.

The police have warned drivers who use this route to drive slowly and with care and to obey traffic signs and signals.

