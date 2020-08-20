Work on the new terminal at Ercan Airport continues apace, T&T Airport Management has said.

During the period when Ercan was closed for around three and a half months because of the pandemic, problems on the existing runways were addressed, with repairs and general maintenance of the runway, while the Alpha taxiway was resurfaced. Fresh line markings were painted on the surfaces and the airport’s electronics systems were also maintained.

While this work was under way, construction of the new terminal continued at speed. The ambition is that Ercan’s new terminal will be of the same standard as modern airports worldwide from the point of view of services, passenger and flight safety.

The baggage handling systems and check-in desks, lifts and escalators have been installed. T&T Airport Operations said that when the project is completed, it will contribute to the economy and employment of the country. The taxes paid by T&T Airport Operations to the state and the expenditures made through income sharing have made a significant contribution to the country’s economy, the company said.

A two-kilometre luggage system has been Installed. The system uses automatic barcode readers at check-in and has the capacity to handle 5,000 pieces of luggage per hour.

Ercan Airport’s new terminal will have two 3,200-metre runways. In addition, there are nine jet bridges and 12 open parking positions, with a double jet bridge to cater for large-bodied aircraft.

The project is designed so that the terminal and apron can be expanded if needed.

Covered parking will also be available at the new terminal. The size of the parking lot is 40,000 square metres. There will be 1,500 vehicles covered parking spaces and 1,400-1,500 open-air parking spaces.

The tanker fueling system has been replaced with fuel piped under the apron. There will be 60 check-in desks at the new terminal, along with 20 passport control desks and 26 X-ray units for incoming baggage inspection and 24 units for departing passengers.

Passenger capacity will be seven million, with provision for expansion to 10 million passengers if Ercan is opened to direct international flights.

The terminal building will also be environmentally friendly and able to sustain itself using solar power.

Yeniduzen