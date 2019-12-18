Passengers on a Pegasus flight from Istanbul to Ercan were given a fright when a female passenger suddenly began shouting saying that she was with FETO and was going to blow up the plane.

The plane which was still on the runway returned to the terminal while passengers tried to restrain the women who was covered up and wearing sunglasses. “I am FETO and I’m going to blow up the plane,” she yelled.

The incident took place at 06.54 on the runway at Istanbul Sabiha Gökçen Airport on a Pegasus plane which was about to depart for Ercan Airport.

Police boarded the plane and removed the woman, then the remaining passengers were taken to the terminal for a security check.

Kibris Postasi