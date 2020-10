A 47-year-old man lost control of his vehicle on a bend on the Adaçay-Yeniereköy main road which veered off the road and overturned.

The driver and two other passengers who were also injured, were taken to Famagusta State Hospital.

The female passenger, aged 55, suffered fractures to her hip and ribs. She was transferred to Dr Burhan Nalbantoglu State Hospital in Nicosia and remains under observation in the intensive care unit.

The police are continuing their investigation into the accident.

BRT