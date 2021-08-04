A fifty-year old woman has been sentenced to four years in prison for causing the death of 27-year-old İlter Taşpınar in a motoring accident. She was also banned from driving for one year, Yeniduzen reported.

It was stated that the vehicle being driven by Fatma Yakupoğulları (50), veered into the opposite lane at the Yeniceköy junction on March 10, 2019 and crashed into the oncoming vehicle being driven by 27-year-old İlter Taşpınar, causing her death.

The Clerk of the Court reading out the verdict said that the speed at which Ms. Yakupoğulları was driving and the fact that she was using a mobile phone at the same time contributed to the accident. It was noted that the maximum penalty for causing death while driving is seven years.

It was also noted that the number of fatal road traffic accidents were increasing. The causes were careless driving and ignoring road safety rules.

