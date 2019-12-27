Latest Headlines

L A Hotel – Lapta

A fire which broke out at the L.A. Hotel on the Lapta hotel strip has claimed the life of a British tourist. Patricia Elizabeth Ann Hughes (71) was identified as a guest at the hotel.

At around 10am on Friday, the fire was brought under control. Some guests panicked and ran out of the hotel. Police evacuated the building.

Although the cause of the fire has not been officially established, it is believed to have been started by a guest in his room.

Numbers of fire engines and municipal tankers arrived to quell the flames.
Ten people have been affected by the fire with the lose of one life.

Yeni Duzen

