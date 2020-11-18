There will be widespread power outages in Kyrenia today between 10.00-13.00 while maintenance and repair work is carried out at the Kyrenia Transformer Centre.

Kib-Tek Regional Authority said that the following areas will be affected:

Girne Municipality Treatment Facilities and Surroundings, Girne Social Houses and Eziç Premier Restaurant and surrounding area , Upper Kyrenia, GAU Girls’ Dormitory and its surroundings, Zeytinlik Village East, Güyap Evleri Area and Girne Ring Road mountain part, Girne Mete Adanır Street, Kyrenia Tennis Courts Area, Lemar Olive Grove (Old Astro) and Kuriş Apt. District, Kaşkar Court Area, Jasmine Court Hotel and Surroundings and Mavi Kordon Apt.ları Area, Girne Şehitler Street, Patara Site and its Surroundings, Zeytinlik Social Houses, Zeytinlik Village, Ship Inn Hotel and its vicinity, Snake Island and Road, Oğuz Veli Secondary School and its surroundings, Karaoğlanoğlu Street and Karaoğlanoğlu Lemar Area Karaoğlanoğlu Industry, Heavy Maintenance Battalion and west of Jasmine Court Hotel.

Kibris Postasi