Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Kudret Özersay said yesterday he believed that, given the recent rise in numbers of Covid-19 cases, wide-spread random testing for Covid-19 in the country will be introduced.

Özersay said the following:

“While the Council of Ministers was in the position of evaluating, making decisions and implementing the whole process regarding the epidemic, under the Infectious Diseases Law, authority has been transferred to the Ministry of Health and the relevant health board for a while now.

“On the other hand, I think it is inevitable to discuss these issues at the Council of Ministers tomorrow [Monday], taking into account the increase in the number and types of daily cases in our country. In this context, I believe that we will be able to make the necessary decisions by addressing, among other things, the following issues in the Council of Ministers tomorrow.

“In addition to the tests applied to incoming passengers, the introduction of widespread random testing within the country;

“Taking into account our test capacity, random testing can be implemented and some limitations applied to the number of incoming aircraft and shipping every day in order to reduce the contamination risk from incoming passengers. Deciding this by considering the occupancy rates of the aircraft and other figures;

“Taking serious measures for all crowded events where a large number of people come together and ensuring that the police work together with the municipalities under the supervision of these; (crowded entertainment venues and election activities, events)

“Clarifying the conditions under education will recommence, on the basis of the opinions of the Ministries of Education and Health and informing the public on this issue (the Ministry of Education has already announced that it will make a statement on this issue soon).

“I think we will need to take additional measures, as before, especially regarding employees in the risk group.

“I hope that after the Council of Ministers tomorrow [Monday], we can make satisfactory statements on these and other similar issues to the public.”

