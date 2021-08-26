A gas sales company has been fined following a raid by Ministry of Economy and Energy Department of Commerce teams on its premises.

Adalıer Jetgas Sales Facilities in Famagusta was fined 51,390 TL for hoarding domestic gas bottles ahead of a predicted rise in gas bottle prices.

The ministry was alerted by members of the public who complained that they were unable to purchase bottles of domestic gas from local supermarkets and petrol stations.

Minister of Economy and Energy Erhan Arikli has promised that he will try to ensure that any price rise in domestic gas will be subsidised by the government.

Kibris Postasi