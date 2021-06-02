The World Health Organisation (WHO) has given emergency approval to the Chinese manufactured vaccine Sinovac, Kibris Postasi reports.

The vaccine can be given to adults over the age of 18 and there should be a gap of between 4-8 weeks between the first and second dose. Data shows that the vaccine is also effective in older age groups and no upper age limit need be applied.

Approval by the WHO means that the vaccine is deemed to be safe and effective ahead of national drug regulatory bodies across the world. Sinovac has been distributed to third world countries through the global vaccine alliance, COVAX.

China has produced two vaccines against the coronavirus, firstly Sinopharm and then Sinovac.

The WHO has now approved seven vaccines including Sinovac. The WHO first approved the emergency use of the Covid-19 vaccine produced by the Pfizer-BioNTech company on December 31. Following which, vaccines produced by Oxford-AstraZeneca, AstraZeneca’s vaccine manufacturer India Serum Institute (SII), and the vaccines produced by Moderna and Johnson and Johnson (Janssen) companies were approved for emergency use.

