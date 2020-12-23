The Ministry of Health has announced that it is mandatory to wear masks and maintain social distancing in all public areas whether open or enclosed. The minimum distance being 1.5 metres.

Fines of 1/10 of the monthly minimum wage will be imposed on those failing to observe the rule.

A statement by the Ministry of Health said that authorities responsible for public areas, such as shops and shopping malls, businesses, workplaces, owners of entertainment places and organisers of events are obliged to ensure social distancing measures.

Failure to enforce health and safety rules will attract a fine of one month’s minimum wage and the place of business will be closed down for 24 hours.

Yeniduzen