Wear Masks After Country Opens on 1 July: Erhurman

Leader of the CTP – Tufan Erhurman

Turkish Cypriots to wear their masks after July 1 and to observe social distancing.

He said workplaces in North Cyprus had remained closed for three months due to the pandemic, but because health deficiencies have not yet been overcome, especially the issue of the pandemic hospital staff and staff, shopkeepers are worried about opening up abroad.

Referring to the issue of private jet that caused a stir in North Cyprus, Erhurman said:

“Some people entered this country despite the fact that there was no decision by the cabinet and no special permission. There was no customs control. In addition, the terms of the quarantine were violated. Also, no action was taken for our people who came in contact with the individuals who violated the terms of the quarantine. What happened is against the law. […] Despite the fact that it is a problem of the cabinet, they think that they solved it by removing only one minister. And while all this is happening, the rulers are allowing the entrance into the country on July 1 without the application of quarantine..

“I say to our people ‘for the new normality’ after July 1st’ please wear your masks after July 1st, keep social distancing, let’s not behave as comfortably as we do today’, because we don’t have a government we trust or believe that it is serious.”

Kıbrıs Gazetesi

