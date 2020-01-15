Latest Headlines

Water Pipeline Damage Either Sabotage or Fishing Nets

58 seconds ago
0 Less than a minute
Turkish Water Pipeline

A preliminary assessment report on why the Turkish water pipeline running between the mainland and North Cyprus was damaged, states that it was either “sabotage or damage from trawling nets”.

The Turkish Water Policy Association experts said that the line connecting the water pipe, which is suspended 250 metres below sea level had been cut. The other possibility was that trawling nets which been deployed at between 350-400 metres depth could have become entangled with the pipeline’s mooring lines and then cut.

There have been “five years of trouble-free operation. After the first observation of the buoy on the sea surface it is seen that the hanger rope which connects the buoy to the concrete blocks on the sea floor has been cut and the possibility of damage is high”.

The report emphasised that there were no conditions such as extraordinary earthquakes and tsunamis in the region and that physical damage from normal currents is not possible.

The transmission pipeline is formed by mechanical connection of high density polyethylene monolithic pipes, each of which has a nominal diameter of 1600 mm and each is 500 meters long. The pipes are suspended 250 meters deep from the surface from buoys and fixed to the sea floor by concrete blocks. it is highly probable that the attached suspension rope is exposed to cutting and damage is possible”.

Kibris Postasi

Related Articles

Photo of Wages do Not Cover Cost of Living: Union Says

Wages do Not Cover Cost of Living: Union Says

50 mins ago
Photo of Four Children Injured After Two Cars Collide

Four Children Injured After Two Cars Collide

17 hours ago
Photo of Brit Residents Face Eviction After Builder Goes Bankrupt

Brit Residents Face Eviction After Builder Goes Bankrupt

1 day ago
Photo of EU Unaware of Amendments to Green Line Regs

EU Unaware of Amendments to Green Line Regs

2 days ago
Back to top button
Close

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker