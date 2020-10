Repairs to the undersea water pipeline conveying fresh water from Anamur, Mersin to North Cyprus has been repaired.

Completion of the project has been delayed several times because of adverse weather conditions. The water pipeline was damaged by bad weather in January.

Water will be conveyed to the Geçitköy reservoir today.

An official ceremony will be held at the Geçitköy reservoir at 4pm today.

Yeniduzen