Health Minister Dr Ali Pilli warned of the possibility of a second wave of Covid-19 noting that although diagnostic tests have been performed without finding any positive results, this however, does not mean that there are no cases. He called on people to take measures such as the use of a mask. “If we take all the necessary measures, there will be no second wave, but even if there is, it will be light,” he said.

Warning that the world has eased up on implementing protective measures against the coronavirus, Pilli argued that 70% of the population in the Turkish Cypriot community does not wear a mask, nor does it apply the social distancing rules.

In a statement to the Turkish Cypriot News Agency (TAK), Pilli reiterated that a total of 31,000 laboratory tests have been performed on the Turkish Cypriot community since March 10. He assured that although there have been no new cases of the virus in North Cyprus for weeks, they will continue, to carry out laboratory tests while the pandemic continues to exist in the rest of the world.

Asked about the opening of the border crossing points, Pilli said he had not contacted his Greek Cypriot counterpart, Konstantinos Ioannouas but that those responsible for the two sides have been contacted, while the Health and Communication Committee is working on the issue, he added. “The issue of border checkpoints will be clarified in the coming days,” he said.

On the issue of the resumption of flights to North Cyprus, Pilli said: “Of course flights will start. We can’t stay closed forever. When the day comes, the Ministry of Health will not make any concessions on this issue regarding safety measures, but at the moment it is not possible to talk about a date “.

Regarding whether the schools in North Cyprus will be opened, the Minister of Health said that schools will not be opened in the current school year and argued that it has been proven that in all countries that have reopened schools, there has been an increase in cases of the coronavirus.

Vatan, TAK News Agency