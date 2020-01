People on low wages are being hit by cost of living increases, Head of the Civil Service union Kamu-Sen Metin Atan, has said.

In response to recent price hikes to staple products such as bottled gas and milk, he said that the government was not protecting those on low incomes. Today’s salaries do not cover the cost of living increases and more people were becoming victims of the situation, he said.

Yeni Duzen