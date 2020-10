The Supreme Election Board (YSK) announced the voting rate was 30.17% as of 1pm.

At 11am, the rate was 13.51%. According to results at 1pm, the highest participation was Lefke and the lowest in Kyrenia.

The participation rate by district was the following at noon:

Nicosia: 30.77%

Famagusta: 29.18%

Kyrenia: 29%

Guzelyurt: 29.30%

Iskele: 30.95%

Lefke: 31.82%

Overall, participation in the elections by 1pm was 30.17 percent.

Yeniduzen