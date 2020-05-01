The Northern Cyprus Turtle Protection Society (SPOT) is looking for volunteers for the Sea Turtle Protection Project that it has been ongoing for nearly 30 years.

The society said “support us in our work and contribute to their protection by helping sea turtles, which have become the symbol of our country.”

In the statement made by the society, it was noted that in the project, carried out in cooperation with the Environmental Protection Department and Exeter University, data was collected for the research carried out in order to protect the sea turtle nests from endangerment using teams of volunteers during each breeding season.

Only Those Currently Living in North Cyprus Can Take Part This Year

For this purpose, it was announced that volunteers from many parts of the world have gathered to work with the Society’s team every year during the breeding season, namely between April – October, but due to the coronavirus pandemic this year, the work will only be carried out with people living in North Cyprus.

In the statement, which gave detailed information about the work carried out at three stations, namely Akdeniz, Alagadi and Dipkarpaz, daytime studies were carried out to detect and protect the nests at all stations, and some work was also carried out at night to record the activities of mother turtles.

Applicants must be at least 16 years old, and volunteers will be required to work for the period between May-September.

Applications can be made by filling out the form on the SPOT website until May 8.