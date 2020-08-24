Latest Headlines

Volunteers go on Beach Cleaning Operation

1 hour ago
North Cyprus News - Beach CleanupMembers of the Tourism and Folklore Research Association (TUFAD) carried out environmental cleaning at View Hotel Beach, affiliated with Dipkarpaz Municipality, at the weekend. 

TUFAD members went on the beach at the View Hotel, and carried out environmental cleaning and called for more sensitivity towards the environment.

A statement issued by TUFADsaid, “Our people leave their waste, garbage as if they will never return to the places they visit. This country is for all of us, the future is all of us. As the people of Cyprus, we should all do our best to raise awareness on this issue.

President of TUFAD Arzu Can Turgay, said:

This world doesn’t just belong to us. The creatures living in the seas are also under our responsibility, these beaches are the home of the turtles and we have responsibilities towards them. It’s up to us to live in a cleaner world. If everyone collects their garbage, we can live together in a cleaner environment. As environmental awareness increases, our country will be cleaner and more livable.

I believe that we should set an example to all associations and organisations with the sensitivity we show here today. We will continue these kinds of social responsibility projects at regular intervals. We expect Volunteer Non-Governmental Organisations to support us by participating in such events. ” 

