A visitor from Turkey has tested positive for Covid-19. Minister of Health Ali Pilli confirmed that a ferry passenger who arrived with his child, this morning, tested postive for coronavirus.

“We do not know how he got on board. He said he was positive. The test result was also positive”, the health minister said.

Minister Pilli noted that all those who had been in contact with him were quarantined and stated that all port workers would be tested.

Conditions for entry into North Cyprus are that all visitors from Turkey must have a certificate showing a negative test result for Covid-19, taken no more than 72 hours before travelling. A second test is made upon arrival.

Democratic Party (DP) deputy Serdar Denktas asked:

“Will this process continue in the same way, will people be able to enter the country even if their test result is positive? He is positive and his child is negative. If there is a positive case, they should not be permitted to board an airplane or ferry in any way.”

Kibris Postasi