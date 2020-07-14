Latest Headlines

Very Few Tourists Arriving in North Cyprus

North Cyprus News - KyreniaHoteliers in the North are saying that their hotels have remained practically empty since flights to the island resumed. 

During the eight-day period between 1-8 July 2020, 4,422 passengers arrived by air and sea in North Cyprus. However, only 1,000 of these people were tourists, according to data from the Civil Aviation Authority.

Those involved in the tourism sector have stated that they had gained no benefits from the arrivals so far. They noted that even if all the passengers were tourists staying at hotels, they would still not have full occupancy.

Sales and marketing director of the Merit Hotel in Nicosia, Tugce Unsal, told ‘Yeniduzen’ that the hotel has a capacity of 116 rooms and that only 7 are full. “This situation will continue until there are more flights and crossings from the south,” he added.

Yeniduzen

