Vehicle Reg Office and Post Office Will be Closed

8 mins ago
North Cyprus News - TRNC Vehicle Reg DeptThe government has reversed its decision to open some public institutions, including the Vehicle Registration Service and Post Offices.

A statement made by the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Transport Kemal Bağzıbağlı, said that the relevant offices would not be open for service because “health safety measures were not met”.

The statement is as follows:

A limited service plan was made only to eliminate delays in certain areas by taking the necessary health and safety measures and minimizing the risk of contamination in the Traffic Department Directorate Vehicle Registration Inspection and Licensing Office and the Postal Office Directorate affiliated to the Ministry of Public Works and Transportation. However, since the health and safety measures carried out under the observation of experts have not been met, units that are were announced as providing limited service on 6 April 2020 will not be put into service. After the necessary precautions are completed and the approval of the experts, the service date will be announced again“.

Yeniduzen

 

