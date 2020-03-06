Owners of property in the fenced-off town of Varosha are urged to apply to the Immovable Property Commission (IPC) to register their claims on property which could be potentially developed by foreign companies, a Greek Cypriot lawyer has said.

Speaking on a podcast with journalist Rosie Charalambous, lawyer Achilleas Demetriades* said that despite the Evkaf’s claims to the bulk of property in Varosha/Maraş, he pointed out that in 1960, Britain who was the colonial ruler of Cyprus paid 1.5 million pounds sterling in full and final settlement of any Turkish Cypriot claim against the crown.

He said that Vice-President Dr. Kucuk, who was also Head of the Evkaf at the time was a signatory to the agreement.

Demetriades said that Evkaf claims will be disputed in court and found to be invalid, therefore registering a claim now was essential to block development by Turkish companies.

He warned that beach front properties held the most interest to developers as they would be a very lucrative investment.

*Achilleas Demetriades has been representing Greek Cypriot claimants including Tina Loizides at the ECHR for 32 years.

Cyprus Mail