Applications for compensation have been made to the Immovable Property Commission (IPC) since 2006. According to a press report in the south the IPC received 6,761 applications and agreed to pay 312,118,627 pounds sterling in compensation.

Since 2014, compensation payments by the IPC have been suspended because it ran out of funds.

Greek daily ‘Kathimerini’ reported the statements made by both Greek Cypriot lawyer Achilleas Demetriades and Turkish Cypriot lawyer Murat Hakkı, who has undertaken to oversee the applications to the IPC.

The newspaper wrote that Greek lawyer Achilleas Demetriades stated that Greek Cypriots who had won their claims for compensation were having problems receiving their payments.

According to the report, Demetriades also stated that only a very small proportion of the Greek Cypriot property claims had been resolved through the IPC. Again, based on the IPC’s data, the newspaper wrote that the total area of ​​the Greek Cypriot properties whose application was finalised was 34.6 million square meters (25,872 acres), which corresponds to 0.8 percent of Greek Cypriot properties in the North.

Additionally, former Supreme Court Judge Yorgos Arestis, in an interview with Greek Cypriot daily ‘Phileleftheros’, warned “Greek Cypriots of Maras/Varosha origin about the dangers they will face if they apply to the Immovable Property Commission“.

According to the news, Arestis argued that if the Greek Cypriots applied to the IPC, their legal adventures would not end, they could face being a party to EVKAF (in legal proceedings ) in the courts in the North. [In recent years, the EVKAF has claimed that it is the legal owner of the majority of land in Varosha. Ed.] Therefore, at the end of the day, they would not get their rights anywhere.

Arestis stated that the closed area of ​​Varosha constitutes 17 percent of the city and claimed that they should not sell the city for 17 percent.

